Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.16% of Lam Research worth $44,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 43,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 163,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 52,924 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.40. 128,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,603. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,857 shares of company stock worth $9,679,188. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.