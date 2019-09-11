Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Reduces Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,630 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $41,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at $52,231,523.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,173,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,737,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,664. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average is $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.19. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

