Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Trading Up 5.3%

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.98 and last traded at $37.86, approximately 3,136,406 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,441,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Westrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Westrock from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 61,809 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 60.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Westrock by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Westrock by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

