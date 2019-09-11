WeTrust (TRST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $268.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, WeTrust has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Liqui and Livecoin. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $268.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WeTrust

WeTrust was first traded on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network, Livecoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

