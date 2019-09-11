Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 748.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,027,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 73,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,460. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.