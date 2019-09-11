Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have commented on WSR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. 35,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,802. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $531.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.16 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

