Williams Companies Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Williams Companies has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 192.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.7%.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 846,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.51.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $239,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,618.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

