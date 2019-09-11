Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on October 15th

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Willis Towers Watson has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to earn $11.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.74. 327,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,099. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $200.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $235.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

