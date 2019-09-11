WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.87 and last traded at $83.87, approximately 442 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCAGY. Deutsche Bank upgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on WIRECARD AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30.

WIRECARD AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

