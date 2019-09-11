WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of BMV:DFE traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a fifty-two week low of $1,100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,462.50.

