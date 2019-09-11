WIZBL Trading 31.3% Higher This Week (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, WIZBL has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. WIZBL has a total market cap of $166,447.00 and $843.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WIZBL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00208513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.01179774 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00087380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025824 BTC.

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.