WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.30

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.30 and traded as low as $21.86. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 9,033 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR worth $30,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

