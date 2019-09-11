Wowbit Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Wowbit has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $91,123.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wowbit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wowbit has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wowbit alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Wowbit Profile

WWB is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html. Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com.

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wowbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wowbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.