WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Receives C$81.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSP. Raymond James set a C$86.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. AltaCorp Capital raised WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

TSE:WSP traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$74.65. 49,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. WSP Global has a one year low of C$56.09 and a one year high of C$75.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

