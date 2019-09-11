Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

