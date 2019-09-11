Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $48.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. Xencor has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Xencor had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Kuch sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $1,650,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,424,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Xencor by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 119,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,127 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 138.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Xencor by 1,073.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

