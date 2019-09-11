Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,462 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 580,388 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,281,108 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $151,068,000 after buying an additional 190,767 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xilinx by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $35,376,000 after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on shares of Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.05.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,789. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In related news, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,480 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.