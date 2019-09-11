Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yirendai Ltd. is involved in the online consumer finance business. Yirendai Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Yirendai alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yirendai from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Yirendai from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:YRD opened at $9.37 on Friday. Yirendai has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $555.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.24). Yirendai had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $322.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yirendai will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Yirendai in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Yirendai in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Yirendai by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yirendai during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yirendai (YRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.