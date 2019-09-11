YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Up 16.2%

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) shot up 16.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $4.02, 145,008 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,074,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

YRCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price objective on YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

