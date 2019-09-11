Ystrategies (OTCMKTS:YSTR) Stock Price Down 16%

Ystrategies Corp (OTCMKTS:YSTR) was down 16% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Ystrategies Company Profile

Ystrategies Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in startups and early stage investments. It invests in technology companies with disruptive intellectual property with a focus on software and clean technology sectors. It also invests in water purification and alternate energy. The firm invests in science and technology emerging from the US National Laboratory System.

