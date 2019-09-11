Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce $58.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.10 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $51.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $224.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $235.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $252.89 million, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $277.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 143,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,979. The stock has a market cap of $793.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

