Zacks: Analysts Expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $393.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to post $393.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.20 million. Conn’s reported sales of $373.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $401.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.10 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONN. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp set a $41.00 price target on Conn’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 183,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 411,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,498 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 625,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $758.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

