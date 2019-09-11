Zacks: Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce sales of $3.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the lowest is $3.49 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.54. 1,229,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $160.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65,298 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

