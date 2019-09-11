Zacks: Analysts Set $12.17 Price Target for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.29 (Buy) from the seven brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Element Solutions’ rating score has improved by 1.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $12.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Element Solutions an industry rank of 220 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 4,308,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,328. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.94 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scot Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

