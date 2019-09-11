Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Stamps.com reported earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 405.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 37.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 55.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 3,036.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.39. 29,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $244.25.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

