Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). TapImmune posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

MRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on TapImmune in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

In other TapImmune news, insider Peter L. Hoang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRKR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,216. TapImmune has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $263.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 16.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

