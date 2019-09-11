Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.80). Constellation Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80).

CNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of CNST stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.00. 1,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,308. The company has a market cap of $195.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $14.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4,092.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

