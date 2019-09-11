Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 193.25% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,068. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $416.34 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.89%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

