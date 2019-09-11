Zacks: Brokerages Expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

In related news, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $318,821.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,310.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,181. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,164,000 after acquiring an additional 231,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,738,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,507 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,590 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,187,000 after purchasing an additional 94,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,306,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.40. 19,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.21. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $171.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.