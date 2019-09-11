Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 95.04%. On average, analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

