Zcoin Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.24 or 0.00051482 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance and Sistemkoin. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $43.73 million and $4.87 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,174.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.01758846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.46 or 0.02943387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00687593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00726059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00062252 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00438002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009050 BTC.

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,349,418 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, QBTC, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Huobi, Coinroom, Koinex, CryptoBridge, Indodax and TDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

