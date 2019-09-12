-$0.27 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Sep 12th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLNG. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,007,000 after buying an additional 560,753 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.6% in the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,313,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 707,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,025,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 392,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

