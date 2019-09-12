$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.40. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital restated an “average” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 825.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.21. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.