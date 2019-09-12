$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. Genomic Health posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Genomic Health will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genomic Health.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.78 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHDX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Genomic Health from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genomic Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

GHDX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. 316,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,530. Genomic Health has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, insider Steven Shak sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,843,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederic Pla sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $93,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,788 shares of company stock worth $28,587,699. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at $1,416,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 593.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 65,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

