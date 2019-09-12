-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

ALLO stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. 461,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $1,437,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.