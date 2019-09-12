-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

ALLO stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. 461,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $1,437,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

