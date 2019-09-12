146,900 Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 146,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,699,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,741,000 after acquiring an additional 810,375 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 23.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,308,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,471,000 after purchasing an additional 626,625 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 72.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,639,000 after purchasing an additional 626,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after purchasing an additional 563,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,865,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,007,000 after purchasing an additional 491,315 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 156,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,649. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $96.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.26 per share, with a total value of $234,379.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

