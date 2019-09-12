19,723 Shares in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in OneMain by 47.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 800,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 49,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. Cowen dropped their price target on OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush raised OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

NYSE OMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,775. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.08 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

