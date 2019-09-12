-$2.58 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to announce earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.31). Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of ($2.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $238.78. 189,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $296.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,184,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

