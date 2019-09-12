26,614 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Acquired by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In related news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,561,892 shares of company stock worth $1,030,401,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 118,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,190. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 226.09%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.