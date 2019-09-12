$384.02 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report sales of $384.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.17 million to $393.20 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $369.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $52.77. 364,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,997. Barnes Group has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

In related news, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $103,307.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,739 shares of company stock worth $175,263. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

