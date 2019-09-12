4,598 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Garmin by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 333,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Garmin by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,835,000 after purchasing an additional 293,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 233,543 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Garmin by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 574,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,875,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Garmin by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 295,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 186,856 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

NASDAQ GRMN traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $85.52. The company had a trading volume of 724,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 53,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $4,268,054.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,681,656.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 362,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $28,636,907.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,316,839.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,473,446 shares of company stock valued at $430,492,687. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.