4,928 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 8,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $86.44. 98,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,390. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $77.72 and a 52 week high of $100.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

