$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the highest is $5.65 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $22.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.47 billion to $22.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $24.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.16.

AVGO traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.01. 1,515,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $208.23 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total value of $3,754,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,388 shares of company stock worth $23,607,682 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,153,324,000 after purchasing an additional 559,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,971,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,130,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,120,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,106,000 after buying an additional 88,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,097,834,000 after buying an additional 359,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

