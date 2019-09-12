6,969 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,969 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond raised its position in D. R. Horton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in D. R. Horton by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $387,479,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in D. R. Horton by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 36,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350 over the last ninety days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

