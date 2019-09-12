A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Up 7.3%

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49, approximately 371,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 419,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATEN. ValuEngine lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $108,134.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,430,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

