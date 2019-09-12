Aave Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $161,071.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Aave token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, ABCC, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00040576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.03 or 0.04581584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Alterdice, IDEX, Gate.io, ABCC, BiteBTC, Bibox, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

