Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.73. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

ACN traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.37. 2,364,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.26. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total value of $437,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,884.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Accenture by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 543.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.