Accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACSO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Numis Securities raised Accesso Technology Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 946 ($12.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 640 ($8.36) and a one year high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 971.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 837.87. The company has a market capitalization of $261.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85.

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

