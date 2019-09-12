ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of ANIOY remained flat at $$4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

