Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens set a $327.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.69.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.02. 2,385,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,056. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.10. Adobe has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,697,224. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,199,000 after buying an additional 504,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,017,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,362,476,000 after buying an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after buying an additional 2,174,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after buying an additional 812,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

